Biden, House GOP frictions raise alarms on debt limit; New Zealand's Ardern resigns; Oscar-nominated actor missing; and more headlines

Today is Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
People are also reading…
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 19
The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default is in the offing. And frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department projects that the federal government on Thursday will reach its legal borrowing capacity. It's an artificially imposed cap that lawmakers have increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s. Markets so far remain calm, as the government can temporarily rely on accounting tweaks to stay open. That means any threats to the economy are several months away. But this particular moment seems more fraught than past brushes with the debt limit.
President Joe Biden is set to tour damaged areas of California and be briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks. At least 20 people have died and destruction has been reported across 41 of California's 58 counties. On Thursday, the president will tour Santa Cruz County, accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and local officials. Biden will also meet with business owners, first responders and residents before delivering remarks. Hours ahead of the visit, Biden raised the level of federal assistance available through the major disaster declaration issued last week.
Elon Musk was alternately depicted in a San Francisco courtroom as a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people” or a well-intentioned visionary. Those descriptions emerged Wednesday in opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened. Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for the nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial. The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on the Twitter service that he now owns. The tweets indicated that Musk had lined up the financing to take Tesla private at a time when the automaker’s stock was slumping amid production problems.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.
Germany faces mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is airing frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies confer on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia’s invasion. Germany’s new defense minister welcomed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Berlin, declaring that German weapons systems delivered so far have proven their worth and that aid will continue in the future. He didn’t, however, mention the Leopard 2 tanks that Ukraine has long sought. After the U.K. announced last week that it will send Challenger 2 tanks, Berlin has faced increasing pressure to supply battle tanks or at least clear the way for others — such as Poland.
Prosecutors say a failed GOP candidate accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic elected officials in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial. They filed a motion Wednesday, asking that Solomon Peña be held without bond. A judge will decide in the coming weeks on whether to grant the request. The 39-year-old Peña made his initial court appearance Wednesday on charges that include multiple counts including shooting at a home, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Alaska State Troopers say that a 24-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son have been identified as the victims of a fatal polar bear attack in an isolated Alaska Native village. The fatal mauling happened next to the front entrance of the school in Wales. School district officials rushed people into the school after the polar bear was spotted. District chief administrator Susan Nedza tells the Anchorage Daily News that the bear tried to enter with them, but the prinicipal slammed the door shut. The school was put on lockdown, and they got word to the community that someone needed to take care of the bear.
A hoped-for boom in Chinese tourism over next week's Lunar New Year holidays looks set to be more of a blip as most travelers opt to stay inside China if they go anywhere at all. From the beaches of Bali to Hokkaido's powdery ski slopes, the hordes of Chinese often seen in pre-COVID days will still be missing, tour operators say. It's a bitter disappointment for many businesses that were hoping lean pandemic times might be over after Beijing relaxed restrictions on travel and stopped requiring weeks of quarantine. Still, bookings for overseas travel have skyrocketed, suggesting it's only a matter of time until the industry recovers.
According to newly released court papers, former President Donald Trump said last fall that he has never read any part of a book in which a columnist accuses him of a mid-1990s rape. Excerpts of his October deposition in a Manhattan federal court lawsuit were unsealed Wednesday. He also says he never read a magazine article that contained book excerpts. The testimony came in advance of an April trial for a lawsuit brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll says Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room. Trump says it never happened, and he doesn't know Carroll.
Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands. He was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy. The ground search has been suspended since Saturday because of dangerous conditions, and will be resumed when it's safe. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1989 British romance “A Room With a View,” and had major roles in the films “Arachnophobia," “Naked Lunch” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”
Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1981, the United States and Iran signed an accord paving the way for the release of 52 Americans held hostage for more than 14 months, and …
In 1974, UCLA’s 88-game winning streak is snapped when Notre Dame overcomes an 11-point deficit in the final 3:32 to win 71-70. See more sport…
***