Biden, in fiery speech in Poland, calls for Putin's removal. Watch here.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos from President Biden's speech in Warsaw
"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden's said at the very end of a speech in Poland's capital that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.
Biden has frequently talked about ensuring that the Kremlin's now two-month invasion becomes a "strategic failure" for Putin and has described the Russian leader as a "war criminal." But until his remarks in Warsaw, the American leader had not said that Putin should no run Russia. Earlier on Saturday, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian refugees, Biden called Putin a "butcher."
Biden also used his speech to also make a vociferous defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.
Full story here: The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war: PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: President Biden's speech in Warsaw
President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
U.S. President Joe Biden approaches the lectern to deliver a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
A person takes a picture of U.S. President Joe Biden delivering a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
People listen as President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Polish President Andrzej Duda listens as President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!