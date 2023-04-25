The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course, after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. The College Board said in a statement on Monday that experts charged with authoring the course will make changes to the latest framework in the next few months. It remains unclear what the changes are or when they will be made public. The course gained national attention this winter when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would ban the course in his state.