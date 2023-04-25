Today is Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 25
President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to "finish the job" he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Jurors are about to be chosen to hear former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that Donald Trump raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store. Jury selection for the civil case starts Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent two decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump's lawyers have not ruled out the chance he might testify. The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.
Sudan’s warring generals have pledged to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia to try to pull Africa’s third-largest nation from the abyss. The claims were immediately undercut by the sound of heavy gunfire on Tuesday in the capital of Khartoum. Several previous cease-fires declared since the April 15 outbreak of fighting were not observed. However, intermittent lulls during the weekend’s major Muslim holiday enabled evacuations of hundreds of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners by air and land. For many Sudanese, the departure of foreigners was a terrifying sign that international powers expect a worsening of the fighting.
Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile has hit a museum building in the north of the country, killing at least two and wounding 10 other people. The attack was part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is gathering its forces for a planned counteroffensive. The Russian military used S-300 air defense missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. They hit the museum of local history in the city center on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that shows emergency responders examining the damage. He said that "the terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely ... killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”
The United Nations chief and representatives from Western nations berated Russia’s top diplomat as he chaired a U.N. meeting. They accused Moscow of violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory. Russia’s foreign minister responded by defending his country’s military action and accusing the U.S. and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy, the foundation of the United Nations, which was created to prevent a third world war. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said global collaboration is under the greatest strain since the creation of the United Nations in 1945 and the risks of conflict are at a historic high, pointing first and foremost to Ukraine.
Republican legislative leaders in Montana persisted in forbidding Democratic transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from participating in debate for a second week and her supporters brought the House session to a halt Monday — chanting “Let her speak!” from the gallery before they were escorted out. Zephyr told supporters earlier Monday she planned to continue to speak forcefully against legislation that members of the transgender community consider matters of life and death. Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature have told the first-term Democrat that she must first apologize for saying they would have “blood on their hands” if they banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
In a story published April 24, 2023, The Associated Press reported that abortion in North Dakota is allowed in cases of medical emergencies, such as an ectopic pregnancy, up to six weeks’ gestation under the state’s new law. The story should have made clear that abortion to treat some medical emergencies, including an ectopic pregnancy, is allowed at any stage of pregnancy.
The College Board says changes will be made to its new AP African American studies course, after critics said the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. The College Board said in a statement on Monday that experts charged with authoring the course will make changes to the latest framework in the next few months. It remains unclear what the changes are or when they will be made public. The course gained national attention this winter when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would ban the course in his state.
Police say a man shot a 20-year-old student on the campus of Rose State College in Oklahoma. The shooting Monday briefly put the 13,000-student campus near Oklahoma City on lockdown. Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said the suspect surrendered upon being approached by officers. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette, who faces a first degree murder charge. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney. Police say the victim and Morrissette’s wife, who is also a student at Rose State College, were walking out of a building when they were confronted by the gunman. Rose State College canceled classes for the remainder of the day after lifting the lockdown order.
Jury selection has begun in the federal death penalty trial of a man accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Robert G. Bowers, from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, faces 63 counts in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack at the Tree of Life synagogue, where members of three Jewish congregations were holding Sabbath activities. U.S. District Judge Robert Colville thanked prospective jurors at the start of Monday's proceedings. If convicted, Bowers could get the death sentence. The 50-year-old offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but federal prosecutors turned him down.
A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson's first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson's attorney said in his opening statement that there was no tangible evidence that Masterson drugged the women, nor any convincing evidence that he raped them.
Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination. A full recap of Monday's playoff action:
Alexander Kerfoot scored on the power play at 4:14 of overtime after Toronto wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, and the Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 Monday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their first-round playoff matchup. A complete recap of Monday's playoff action:
The trade of Aaron Rodgers to New York puts one of the greatest players in NFL history in a Jets uniform. Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance, the Jets have acquired several Hall of Fame players over the years. Some had big impacts, while others simply made a pitstop in New York on their way to Canton. The list includes Brett Favre, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ronnie Lott and Art Monk.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1945, delegates from some 50 countries gathered in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.
In 1995, Major League Baseball returns after a 257-day players’ strike. See more sports moments from this date:
***