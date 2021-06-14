Biden meets 'very gracious' queen; Israel moves on without Netanyahu; Westminster crowns top dog

Today is Monday, June 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden meets Queen Elizabeth II for the first time as president; Israel's new government, prime minister get to work without ousted Netanyahu; and Westminster crowns its 2021 top dog.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden says 'very gracious' queen 'reminded me of my mother'

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon.

The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world's wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.