Biden opens Asia trip; CDC urges boosters for kids; McIlroy leads PGA Championship; and more

Today is Friday, May 20, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
Seasons clash as various parts of the country brace for snow, severe storms, and record-breaking heat. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
TOP STORIES
President Joe Biden says a South Korean computer chip factory that is the model for a similar plant in Texas can help deepen ties with the Indo Pacific. He says that will help fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies. Biden spoke Friday as he opened his first trip to Asia as president by touring a Samsung computer chip factory. Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods. The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.
Russia claims to have captured Mariupol in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead. There is no immediate confirmation from Ukraine.
The Senate has whisked a $40 billion package of military, economic and food aid for Ukraine and U.S. allies to final congressional approval. Thursday's 86-11 vote puts a bipartisan stamp on America’s biggest commitment yet to turning Russia’s invasion into a painful quagmire for Moscow. The legislation was backed by every voting Democrat and most Republicans. At a time of widespread bipartisan gridlock, the lopsided vote signaled unity about sending Ukraine the materiel it needs to fend off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more numerous forces. Democrats criticized the 11 Republican opponents, saying they're following former President Donald Trump's damaging isolationist impulses.
Abortion providers in Oklahoma say they will no longer provide the service in the state after the governor signs the latest anti-abortion measure heading to his desk. The bill passed Thursday is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.
Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.
U.S. health advisers are urging a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quickly signed off on the advice. The decision opens a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids, just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older. Regulators this week authorized the extra dose to be given at least five months after youngsters' last shot. CDC's advisers endorsed it during a public meeting on Thursday.
The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner says a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running by next week. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced congressional anger Thursday for not answering questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the Michigan plant tied to a national formula shortage. Members of a House subcommittee questioned Califf about why the FDA didn’t step in when there were signs of problems at Abbott Nutrition's plant last fall before it was closed. The shortage has rattled parents and become a political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to ease supply. Califf asked lawmakers for new food safety funding.
More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. The fires include one that has destroyed dozens of structures in western Texas and another that is picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. Dangerous fire weather was forecast to continue through Friday, especially in New Mexico where the largest U.S. fire has burned for more than a month. The governor expects the number of structures that have burned to rise to more than 1,000. That fire has burned more than 473 square miles.
Amber Heard's sister has testified she personally witnessed Johnny Depp and Heard strike each other during a fight. Whitney Heard Henriquez became the first witness to testify during the five-week trial that she personally witnessed Depp hitting Heard. Depp has said he never struck Heard at any time. But on Wednesday, Henriquez said both Depp and Heard landed blows in a March 2015 fight. A friend of Heard's also testified Wednesday that she saw cuts and bruises on Heard that resulted from Depp's assaults. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Rory McIlroy has the lead at the PGA Championship after the first round, shooting a 5-under 65 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris finished his 66 with a 30-foot birdie, his fourth putt of 25 feet or longer. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his worst start to the PGA Championship since 2015, with two bogeys at the end giving him a 74.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each scored 24 and the Boston Celtics dominated the first half to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 and tie the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece. Smart was a rebound shy of a triple-double, after adding 12 assists and nine rebounds. Boston used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to take control. Jimmy Butler had 29 points in 32 minutes for Miami. The Heat fell to 7-1 at home in these playoffs. The Celtics made 20 shots from 3-point range to Miami’s 10. Game 3 is Saturday in Boston.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1985, Radio Marti, operated by the U.S. government, began broadcasting; Cuba responded by attempting to jam its signal.
In 1919, Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox wins a game on the mound and at the plate as he hits his first career grand slam to beat the St. Loui…
