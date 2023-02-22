WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by suspending his country's participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty.

The U.S. president was in Poland to reassure eastern flank NATO allies that the U.S. will remain by their sides amid the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his first comments since Putin's announcement Tuesday, Biden condemned the Russian decision to pull back from the treaty, known as New START.

The move is expected to have an immediate impact on U.S. visibility into Russian nuclear activities, but the pact was already on life support after Moscow's cancellation late last year of talks intended to salvage an agreement that both sides accused the other of violating.

"It's a big mistake," Biden said.

Meanwhile, both houses of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday quickly endorsed Putin’s move.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which is chaired by Putin, emphasized Wednesday that the suspension of Russia’s participation in the pact was a signal to the U.S. that Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons to protect itself.

“If the U.S. wants Russia’s defeat, we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapons, including nuclear,” Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “Let the U.S. elites who have lost touch with reality think about what they got. If the U.S. wants Russia to be defeated, we are standing on the verge of a global conflict.”

Biden's comments came as he wrapped up a four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine with talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations in the most eastern parts of the NATO alliance that came together in response to Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

He left Poland on Wednesday evening to return to Washington ahead of Friday's anniversary of the war's breakout.

Many in Bucharest Nine countries worry Putin could take military action against them next if he’s successful in Ukraine. The alliance includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

"You're the front lines of our collective defense," Biden said Wednesday of the group. "And you know, better than anyone, what's at stake in this conflict. Not just for Ukraine, but for the freedom of democracies throughout Europe and around the world."

He pledged that NATO's mutual-defense pact is "sacred" and that "we will defend literally every inch of NATO."

A day earlier at the foot of Warsaw's Royal Castle to mark the somber milestone of the year-old Russian invasion, Biden warned that Russian aggression, if unchecked, wouldn't stop at Ukraine's borders. "Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased," he said. "They must be opposed."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the right-wing populist leader who argued last week that the European Union is partly to blame for prolonging Russia's war in Ukraine, has balked at sanctions on Moscow and arming Kyiv. Orban skipped the meeting with Biden, and President Katalin Novák attended in his stead.

Still, Klaus Iohannis, the president of Romania, insisted that "The B9 is stronger than ever."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who attended the meeting, said, "We don't know when the war will end, but when it does, we need to ensure that history does not repeat itself."

Pointing to past Russian actions in Georgia and Ukraine, he added, "We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security. We must break the cycle of Russian aggression."

Biden met Tuesday in Warsaw with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who last week claimed Moscow was behind a plot to overthrow her country's government using external saboteurs.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania and one of Europe's poorest countries, the Eastern European nation has historic ties to Russia but wants to join the 27-nation European Union. Biden endorsed Moldova's bid to join the EU.

"I'm proud to stand with you and the freedom-loving people of Moldova," Biden said of Sandu and her country in his Tuesday address.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago, Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, sought to forge closer ties with its Western partners. Last June, it was granted EU candidate status, the same day as Ukraine.

Sandu spoke out last week about a Russian plot "to overthrow the constitutional order." She spoke out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova.

The White House has praised several eastern flank countries, including Lithuania, Poland and Romania, over the last year for stepping up efforts to back Ukraine with weapons, economic aid and taking in refugees.

Biden has given particular attention to Poland's efforts. The country is hosting about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and has committed $3.8 billion in military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

"The truth of the matter is: The United States needs Poland and NATO as much as NATO needs the United States," Biden said during talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.