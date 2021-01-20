Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice

Susan Rice, Biden’s incoming domestic policy adviser, said the new president would also revoke the just-issued report of Trump’s “1776 Commission” that downplayed the historic legacy of slavery. The commission was created in response to The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which highlights the long-term consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans.

Biden's remarks also came a day after the nation marked yet another grim milestone surpassing 400,000 U.S. deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disproportionately killed Black Americans and other people of color and laid bare longstanding racial disparities in the country’s health system.

“We are entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” Biden said. “We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation.”

In his speech, Biden invoked Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation committing to freeing enslaved Africans during the Civil War.

“When he put pen to paper, the president said, and quote, ‘If my name ever goes down into history, it will be for this act and my whole soul is in it. My whole soul is in it,’” Biden said.

“Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this,” he declared.