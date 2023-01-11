Biden 'surprised' by documents in old office; Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35B; Golden Globes highlights; and more top news

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
President Joe Biden says he was “surprised’ when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found among the papers. Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Biden says his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery. Biden says he doesn't know what’s in the documents,” adding his lawyers have suggested he not inquire what was in them. The Department of Justice is reviewing the matter.
The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. Mega Millions says the prize for the next drawing on Friday night is the second highest in the game's history. There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot. The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.
Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage as the lashing rain eases. Forecasts call for thunderstorms Wednesday in the north and then another powerful weather front later this week. Crews are working to reopen major highways that were closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud. More than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home Tuesday. Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remain under evacuation orders, including some 4,000 residents of Planada in the San Joaquin Valley, where neighborhoods were under water. Governor Gavin Newsom says at least 17 people have died in the series of storms that began late last week.
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and costliest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. A Ukrainian military officer near Soledar said the Russian assault was unrelenting. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen but acknowledged that heavy fighting was ongoing.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seeking to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they meet for the North American Leaders Summit. The leaders are offering a unified front despite tensions that have put a strain on their relationships even as Biden has made repairing alliances a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda. As they closed Tuesday's summit in Mexico City with a joint new conference, the leaders offered an optimistic outlook. Biden said, “We’re true partners the three of us,” and “We share a common vision for the future, grounded on common values.”
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions overturned, has died. The 81-year-old Australian died Tuesday after suffering heart complications from hip surgery. Pell was once the third-highest ranked Catholic in the Vatican. He was a divisive figure. He lived to see Vatican rivals charged with financial crimes after he worked to reform the church’s finances. In Australia, he was a lightning rod for disagreements over whether the church had been properly held to account for historic child sex abuse. Even after he was acquitted, Pell’s reputation remained tarnished by the scandal and in particular his handling of other priests who abused children.
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee. Top top awards were handed out to Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour. “Abbott Elementary,” “White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon” led the TV awards. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won acting awards. Kevin Costner won for “Yellowstone," but presenter Regina Hall said he was unable to attend the ceremony because of flooding near his central California home.
More than four years after gunmen killed emerging rap star XXXTentacion during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop, three suspects are about to go on trial. Jury selection begins Jan. 18 in Fort Lauderdale. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty. A fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and is expected to testify against them. Jury selection is expected to last three weeks. The trial is expected to last into March.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
