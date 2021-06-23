Biden targets law-breaking gun dealers; NYC mayoral race winner unclear; Britney Spears to address judge

Today is Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: President Biden announcing new efforts to target rising violent crime across the U.S.; Eric Adams holds a fragile lead in NYC mayoral primary; and Britney Spears will address her conservatorship judge today.

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing new efforts to stem a rising national tide of violent crime as administration officials brace for what could be a turbulent summer, focusing on attacking gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police and offering community support.

The worry over crime is real: It has created economic hardship, displacement and anxiety. But there are also tricky politics at play. The spike in crime has become a Republican talking point and has been a frequent topic of conversation on conservative media.