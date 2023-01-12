Biden team finds more docs with classified markings; tributes to guitar god Jeff Beck; striking NYC nurses reach deal; and more

The White House says surgeons have removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest, and that a third lesion on her left eyelid is being examined. Presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says examinations confirmed that the lesions over Biden's right eye and on her chest were basal cell carcinoma. That's the most curable form of skin cancer. It's a slow-growing cancer and usually confined to the skin's surface. It seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening. O’Connor says the first lady "is in good spirits and is feeling well" but experiencing some facial swelling and bruising. She returned to the White House Wednesday evening.