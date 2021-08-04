Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.
Speaking Tuesday from the White House, Biden sharply criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials who have moved to block the reimposition of mask mandates to slow the delta strain of the virus. The strain is surging in their states and other parts of the country that have large numbers of unvaccinated people.
“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing," Biden said.
***
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in US West
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters have prepared for a tougher fight against California's largest wildfire as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth.
Firefighters were able to save homes and hold large stretches of the blaze but a red flag warning was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday because of hot, bone-dry conditions with winds up to 40 mph. That could drive flames through timber, brush and grass, especially along the northern and northeastern sides of the vast blaze.
“I think we definitely have a few hard days ahead of us," said Shannon Prather with the U.S. Forest Service.
***
McLaughlin edges Muhammad in battle of world-record hurdlers
TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record. Dalilah Muhammad broke it, too.
Only one of the world's best hurdlers could win the Olympic gold medal — and McLaughlin came out ahead in the latest installment of the best rivalry in track.
The 21-year-old from New Jersey won the 400-meter hurdles title Wednesday, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another history-making day on the speedy Olympic oval.
***
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2019, a masked gunman fired on revelers enjoying summer nightlife in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio, and more events that…
In 2012, Michael Phelps wins another gold medal as the United States wins the medley relay at the London Olympics. Phelps has a record 18 gold…
***