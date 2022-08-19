Biden to host 'unity' summit to fight hate-fueled violence; Apple's security flaw; CNN cancels show

Today is Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
While drought conditions have intensified for some, others are getting much needed relief. However, this could come at the cost of flash flooding. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Aug. 19
President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to put forward proposed redactions as he committed to making public at least part of the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday gave prosecutors a week to submit a copy of the affidavit with proposed redactions for the information it wants to keep secret. It comes a little more than a week after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last week. A prosecutor said the investigation into whether Trump illegally stored classified records is still “in its early stages.”
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.
Ukraine’s health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. Care is being provided in the hardest-hit areas by doctors who have refused to evacuate or have rushed in as volunteers, putting themselves at great risk. The district hospital in the northeastern town of Zolochiv near the Russian border doesn't have a single building that has escaped artillery damage. The staff has dwindled from 120 to just 47, but the facility's administrator says they stay because “people need us.”
Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday. The charges come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.
Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed. Officials say multiple fatalities were reported but it was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. The Federal Aviation Administration says there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. No one on the ground was injured. Watsonville is about 100 miles south of San Francisco.
CNN says it has canceled its weekly program on the media, “Reliable Sources,” and host Brian Stelter will be leaving the network. The show, which predated Stelter's arrival from The New York Times, will have its last telecast on Sunday. Under new president Chris Licht, CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put a less opinionated product on the air. Stelter has written a book on Fox News Channel and been critical of that network on the air. The “Reliable Sources” newsletter that summed up each day's media news will continue. Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.
R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s star witness at the R&B singer's federal trial in Chicago. The witness, who goes by the pseudonym Jane at the trial, testified Thursday that Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times before she turned 18. The singer, who faces charges that include child pornography and enticement of minors, has denied any wrongdoing. Jane also told jurors it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was at the heart of his 2008 child pornography trial, at which he was acquitted. When a prosecutor asked Jane how old she was at the time the video was shot, she said quietly: “14.” Kelly would have been around 30 years old at the time.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo required professional evaluation and counseling following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson's suspension begins Aug. 30, when he won't be allowed at the team’s facility. He may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston. Cleveland traded for the three-time Pro Bowler in March, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract
***
MORNING LISTEN: "STREAMED & SCREENED" PODCAST
With "Lord of the Rings" out next week, "Better Call Saul" wrapped and "House of the Dragon" arriving this very weekend, it's safe to say we've got prequel fever! And the only cure is to make a list of the TV show prequels we want to see!
Also we preview the new Marvel show "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," air some grievances about what we think are the worst movies of the year, and there's even an interview with Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton. You can see them in the new Freevee show "Sprung!"
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1921, Detroit’s Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau. See more sports moments from this date:
***