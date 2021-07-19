 Skip to main content
Biden transfers Guantanamo detainee to home country; 3rd Olympian has virus; 'Space Jam' tops box office
Biden transfers Guantanamo detainee to home country; 3rd Olympian has virus; 'Space Jam' tops box office

Lightning and gusty winds from dry storms are forecast for vast area from the Pacific to the Canadian border. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis tells us how this may impact the fire fighting efforts across the West.

Today is Monday, July 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The Biden administration transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time; a third Olympic athlete in Tokyo tests positive for the virus; and "Space Jam" defies expectations with strong box office showing.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Biden Guantanamo

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The Biden administration has transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge.

The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who's in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency.

The Periodic Review Board process determined that Nasser's detention no longer remained necessary to protect U.S. national security, the Pentagon said Monday in a statement. The board recommended authorization for Nasser's repatriation, but that couldn't be completed before the end of the Obama administration, it said.

The transfer of Nasser could suggest President Joe Biden is making efforts to reduce the Guantanamo population, which now stands at 39. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama supported the prisoner transfer process, but it stalled under President Donald Trump.

Olympics Japan The Surreal Games

The Olympic athletes from the United States arrive at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, on July 1, 2021. Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues. A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. (Kyodo News via AP)

Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

TOKYO (AP) — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Czech Republic team reporting the latest case Monday.

Beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič's opening game in seven days' time is now at risk after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Perušič, who said he has been vaccinated, is the second member of the Czech delegation to test positive in Tokyo after a team official's case was reported Saturday.

He is the third athlete who was staying at the village to test positive. Two South African men's soccer players had their COVID-19 cases announced Sunday.

Film Review - Space Jam: A New Legacy

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Lebron James in a scene from "Space Jam: A New Legacy." 

‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1

“Black Widow” ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad.

LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” defied expectations and won the box office this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.7 million in North America, while “Black Widow” took in $26.3 million.

Not many expected “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to pull off this win. The poorly reviewed film was pegged for an opening in the $20 million range. But a sizable number of families and millennials who grew up with the original “Space Jam” left the house and went to a theater to see it.

Top headlines this morning: July 19

With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

The U.S. surgeon general said Sunday that he's concerned about what lies ahead with cases of COVID-19 increasing in every state, millions still unvaccinated and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly.

Top Olympic sponsor Toyota pulls Games-related TV ads
World
AP

Top Olympic sponsor Toyota pulls Games-related TV ads

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota won’t be airing any Olympic-themed advertisements on Japanese television during the Tokyo Games despite being one of the IOC’s top corporate sponsors.

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US
National
AP

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Erratic winds and dry lightning added to the dangers for crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire on Monday in parched Oregon forests, just one of dozens burning across several Western states.

Mixed feelings, Johnson in quarantine mar UK's 'freedom day'
World
AP

Mixed feelings, Johnson in quarantine mar UK's 'freedom day'

  • By SYLVIA HUI and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Corks popped, beats boomed out and giddy revelers rushed onto dancefloors when England’s nightclubs reopened Monday as the country lifted most remaining restrictions after more than a year of lockdowns, mask mandates and other pandemic-related curbs on freedom.

Biden hosts Jordan's king amid tough choices in Mideast
Government & Politics
AP

Biden hosts Jordan's king amid tough choices in Mideast

  • By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host King Abdullah II of Jordan during one of the most difficult moments of the Jordanian leader's 22-year rule and at a pivotal time in the Middle East for Biden.

Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence
Government & Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate faces 1st felony sentence

  • By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 riote…

Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision
Government & Politics
AP

Senator: Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill is officially off the table, Republican Sen. Rob Portman said Sunday.

+14
Collin Morikawa a double major winner and looking for more
Sports

Collin Morikawa a double major winner and looking for more

  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

In a year of firsts in the majors, Collin Morikawa might have topped them all.

+7
Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park
National
AP

Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park

  • By HARVEY VALENTINE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

When the gunshots started to echo all around Nationals Park, San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. quickly thought about the team's family members and friends in the seats.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France

Tour de france winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, center, second place Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and third place Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, right, celebrate on the podium after the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 108.4 kilometers (67.4 miles) with start in Chatou and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France,Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Biden

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 19

Today in history: July 19

Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon, and more events that h…

Today in sports history: July 19

Today in sports history: July 19

In 2009, Tom Watson squanders a chance to become golf’s oldest major champion. The 59-year-old misses an 8-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the B…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

