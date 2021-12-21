Biden virus plan pledges 500M at-home tests; Kim Potter trial in jury's hands; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests as virus surges
WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant.
The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as families and friends begin to gather while the variant quickly spreads. Scientists don’t yet know whether omicron causes more serious disease, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death. A senior administration official, insisting on anonymity, provided details on the proposals Biden will announce in his speech Tuesday afternoon.
Jury at Kim Potter trial in Wright death returns Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury will resume deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.
The jury met for about a five hours Monday following closing arguments in which prosecutors accused Kim Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright's death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter's attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing
In 1997, Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions becomes the third player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. See more sports moments from this date.
