Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation; it's Beto vs. Abbott in Texas; Russia-Ukraine latest

Today is Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Extreme drought is expanding across California, as cities across the state experience their driest January and February on record. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., watch, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. 

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever their political differences, are joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.” He asked lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

It was a notable show of unity after a long year of bitter acrimony between Biden’s Democratic coalition and the Republican opposition.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Election 2022 Texas Governor O'Rourke

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a primary election gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. 

Texas primary sets up Abbott-O'Rourke race as midterms begin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington.

Both easily won their party’s nomination for governor on Tuesday. Abbott is now in a commanding position as he seeks a third term, beginning his run with more than $50 million and campaigning on a strongly conservative agenda in America’s largest Republican state. That leaves O'Rourke facing an uphill effort to recapture the magic of his 2018 Senate campaign, when he nearly ousted Ted Cruz.

“This group of people, and then some, are going to make me the first Democrat to be governor of the state of Texas since 1994,” O’Rourke told supporters in Fort Worth, where in 2018 he flipped Texas’ largest red county. “This is on us. This is on all of us.”

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. 

Russia, Ukraine ready for new talks on war

MOSCOW — Russian and Ukrainian officials say they are standing by to resume talks about their war, though the time and place for negotiations was unknown and hopes for a breakthrough remain low.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that “in the second half of the day, closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukrainian officials are ready for new talks but said the venue is undecided and Kyiv won’t accept any Russian ultimatums.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

  • By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks

  • By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU, VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.

Live updates: Russia says it's ready for new Ukraine talks
Live updates: Russia says it's ready for new Ukraine talks

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:

Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe
Economic dangers from Russia's invasion ripple across globe

  • By PAUL WISEMAN and DAVID McHUGH - AP Economics Writers
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the ferocious financial backlash it’s unleashed are not only inflicting an economic catastrophe on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Texas primary sets up Abbott-O'Rourke race as midterms begin
Texas primary sets up Abbott-O'Rourke race as midterms begin

  • By WILL WEISSERT and PAUL J. WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington.

COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports
COVID cases, deaths continue to fall globally, WHO reports

  • AP
  • Updated
GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported globally dropped by 16% last week, marking a month-long decline in COVID-19 infections, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with congressional leaders on Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Senate Democrats and the White House are pushing for a swift timeline.

Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety
Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety

  • By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
  • Updated
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A mother of three children who were killed by their father at a Sacramento church had sought a restraining order out of fear for their safety, court documents indicate.

'I love Mardi Gras': Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans
'I love Mardi Gras': Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans

  • By REBECCA SANTANA and JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year's festivities.

Fans chant `We want baseball!' but won't get it anytime soon
Fans chant `We want baseball!' but won't get it anytime soon

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — As Rob Manfred stood behind a podium in the left-field corner of Roger Dean Stadium and announced that opening day was canceled, a cluster of fans gathered outside the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Mardi Gras

A person makes faces as they march in the Societe de Sainte Anne parade during Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New Orleans. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 2

Today in history: Mar. 2

On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that s…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

