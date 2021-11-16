 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Biden, Xi vow to lower temperature; key points in Rittenhouse closing arguments; 6 teens hurt in Denver drive-by

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Biden US China

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. 

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping's more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition.

Facing domestic pressures at home, both Biden and Xi seemed determined to lower the temperature in what for both sides is their most significant — and frequently turbulent — relationship on the global stage.

“As I’ve said before, it seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended,” Biden told Xi at the start of their virtual meeting Monday. “Just simple, straightforward competition.”

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

People are also reading…

* * *

APTOPIX Kenosha Protest Shootings

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse's gun as he gives the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. 

Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.

Prosecutors claimed in closing arguments Monday that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who provoked bloodshed by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, then walking off like a “hero in a Western” after killing two men and wounding a third.

But Rittenhouse’s lawyer countered that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense after being ambushed by a “crazy person” who he feared would wrest away his gun and use it to kill him.

* * *

Colorado Park Shooting

Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in a park, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Aurora, Colo. 

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said.

The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver, said police chief Vanessa Wilson. She said she needed everyone to be “outraged” by what happened and come forward with any information they might have to help police find those responsible.

Wilson asked neighbors and other bystanders to share any videos or photos from phones or house surveillance systems that might help detectives identify the suspects, who haven’t been apprehended.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 16

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting
Government & Politics
AP

Biden, Xi try to tamp down tension in long virtual meeting

  • By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping's more than three-hour virtual talk concluded with the leaders of the superpowers agreeing they need to tread carefully as their nations find themselves in an increasingly fraught competition.

A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse closing arguments

A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse closing arguments

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments. Here are some takeaways.

Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
National
AP

Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial

  • By MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of testimony in which prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd
Government & Politics
AP

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

  • By JOSH BOAK and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.

Biden to push infrastructure deal at 'red list' bridge in NH
Government & Politics
AP

Biden to push infrastructure deal at 'red list' bridge in NH

  • By COLLEEN LONG and HOLLY RAMER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was a no-show at his own, sad party.

Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance
Government & Politics
AP

Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress' Jan. 6 committee, then declared combatively outside court that he was “taking on the Biden regime” in fighting the charges.

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
National
AP

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case

  • By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A Connecticut judge found Infowars host Alex Jones liable by default Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over the conspiracy theorist's claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Atmospheric river whips Northwest; 1 missing, roads closed
National
AP

Atmospheric river whips Northwest; 1 missing, roads closed

  • By LISA BAUMANN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Flooding and landsides prompted the complete closure of the West Coast's main north-south highway overnight Monday near Bellingham, Washington, as the culmination of days of storms and high winds wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest.

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school
National
AP

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

  • By PATTY NIEBERG AP / Report for America
  • Updated
  • 0

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said.

Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas
National
AP

Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

  • By JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — A woman who authorities say survived an attack by a man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span said in a taped deposition shown to jurors as his trial opened Monday that she knew she was in “grave danger” the minute she opened her door.

Vermont Democratic Sen. Leahy, 81, is retiring after 8 terms
National
AP

Vermont Democratic Sen. Leahy, 81, is retiring after 8 terms

  • By ALAN FRAM, WILSON RING and LISA RATHKE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday he won't seek reelection next year to the seat he's held since 1975, signaling an end to a career that's included major roles on issues such as civil liberties and financing the government and that began before four of his current colleagues were born.

Judge: Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over therapy records
National
AP

Judge: Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over therapy records

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others.

49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams
National
AP

49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

  • By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Poland Daily Life

A view of a car parked between birch trees in a forest near Lipsk, Poland, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 16

Today in history: Nov. 16

In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiyo Endowment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News