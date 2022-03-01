 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Biden's State of the Union comes at fraught moment; California church killings; Russia-Ukraine war

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

There is an increased risk of landslides across western Washington state as March comes in like a Lion for the Pacific Northwest. Since Sunday, hurricane-force wind gusts have been reported and enough rain for Seattle to have its 3rd wettest February day on record. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

THE LATEST FROM RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

***

TOP STORIES

State of the Union Waht to Watch

The speaker's dais in the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he'll deliver the address himself. 

Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation, aiming to navigate the country out a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

People are also reading…

The speech Tuesday night had initially been conceived by the White House as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook and rebrand Biden's domestic policy priorities as a way to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin.

Biden, in his remarks, planned to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and impose sanctions on Russia to cripple its economy.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

California Shooting

Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. 

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: State of the Union, Russia-Ukraine, California church killings

Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
Health & Fitness
AP

Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment

  • By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation, aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 6 of Russian assault
National
AP

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 6 of Russian assault

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the capital of Kyiv and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
National
AP

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

  • By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade
News
AP

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade

  • By ROD McGUIRK and JOHN PYE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade that has claimed at least 10 lives.

'I love Mardi Gras:' Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans
Health & Fitness
AP

'I love Mardi Gras:' Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans

  • By REBECCA SANTANA and JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress…

Texas primary tests GOP's rightward shift as midterms begin
Government & Politics
AP

Texas primary tests GOP's rightward shift as midterms begin

  • By WILL WEISSERT and PAUL J. WEBER - Associated Press
  • 0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas are ushering in the midterm campaign season with primaries Tuesday that will test just how far to the rig…

Locked-out players make new offer, MLB deal deadline nears
National
AP

Locked-out players make new offer, MLB deal deadline nears

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players made a new counteroffer to Major League Baseball on Tuesday, just 3 1/2 hours before the owners' deadl…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Venezuela Super Moustache

A child dressed as "Super Bigote," or Super Moustache, runs past a Venezuelan flag in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The "Super Bigote" character is a Venezuelan superhero based on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 1

Today in history: Mar. 1

Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Wa…

Today in sports history: March 1

Today in sports history: March 1

In 2014, Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News