Blinken, in surprise Kyiv visit, unveils $2B in aid; shooting rampage in Memphis; Tiafoe advances at US Open

Hurricane Kay is quickly approaching California, potentially bringing heavy rain and cooler temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 7
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv as the Biden administration ramped up military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia by more than $2.8 billion. The new assistance comes as the U.S. and its allies seek to boost momentum in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia in the south and east. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Blinken said the administration would provide $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors. That's on top of a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had announced earlier.
Police in Memphis, Tennessee have arrested a man they say drove around the city for hours shooting at people. Four victims are dead and three others wounded after seven shootings and at least two carjackings. Police say 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was arrested without incident at around 9 p.m. Wednesday after crashing a stolen car. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said Kelly livestreamed his actions on Facebook Wednesday. She thanked the many people who called in tips for helping police locate him. Records show Kelly is a felon who was released early from a prison term for aggravated assault.
Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York court on Thursday. He's facing charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon is accused of pocketing more than $1 million. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. Bannon has called the charges “phony.” Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty and a third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.
California kept the lights on during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses for heeding another “flex alert,” a request to reduce electricity consumption during peak evening hours. Another flex alert was issued for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as temperatures are expected to spike again. The head of Cal-ISO says miscommunication led to a small number of power outages Tuesday as the system was under great strain.
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. Police hope Wednesday's stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims' families. One official says 32-year-oldid Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson's 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.
The White House says it’s optimistic about a decline in monkeypox cases and an uptick in vaccinations against the infectious virus. Tempering the positive news are worsening racial disparities in reported cases. A White House official is promising to ramp up monkeypox vaccination offerings at LGBTQ Pride festivals around the country. The deputy coordinator of the White House's national monkeypox response, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, said Wednesday that more than 460,000 vaccine doses have been given. But he stopped short of promising to eliminate the virus. Cases among white men have declined significantly in recent weeks, while Black people are making up a growing percentage of infections.
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin has filed a lawsuit against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations that attorneys say cost the singer and actor millions of dollars in lost income. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. territory’s Court of First Instance alleges Martin has been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his troubled nephew for economic reasons. It further alleges that if the nephew does not obtain any economic benefit, he would continue to “assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist.”
Frances Tiafoe has become the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006. The 24-year-old Tiafoe beat Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 on Wednesday while being backed by a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tiafoe is seeded No. 22 and his first career semifinal at any Grand Slam tournament will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz. Tiafoe played aggressive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong net play to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals. No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka reached the women's semifinals.
Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26. The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes. Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a "full, free, and absolute pardon" to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.
In 2002, Pete Sampras beats Andre Agassi to win his 14th Grand Slam title and the U.S. Open for the fifth time.
