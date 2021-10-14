Bow-and-arrow attack believed to be act of terror; GOP's record cash haul; Adele's new album

Today is Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror
KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small Norwegian town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. Norway's national security agency said the suspect's actions “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.”
The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.
“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud said during a news conference. He added that there were “complicated assessments related to the motive, and it will take time before this is clarified." He didn't elaborate on what was meant by being radicalized.
***
Republicans report record fundraising for House campaigns
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in next year's midterm elections said Thursday it raised more than $105 million this year through September.
The record haul for the nine-month period marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. The group said it now has $65 million cash on hand, nearly triple what it had at this time four years ago.
“House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure," National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.
***
Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19
NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.
An initial single, “Easy on Me,” is coming out on Friday.
The British singer, who was divorced in 2019, said in a lengthy Instagram post that after “throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil,” she's feeling better.
“I'm ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Oct. 14
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having being radicalized, police said Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in next year's midterm elections said Thursday it raised more than $105 million this year through September.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to a former Justice Department lawyer who positioned himself as an ally of Donald Trump and aided the Republican president's efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The bitterly fought murder trial of Robert Durst stretched over the better part of two years. His sentencing will be comparatively brief and could lack the fireworks that erupted between the lead prosecutor and defense lawyer.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Shifting winds posed new challenges for firefighters battling a blaze in Southern California coastal mountains that threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down for days.
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades.
NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.
PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi spent most of the night being hounded by Chicago's Allie Quigley, an exhausting exercise in an already-tough game…
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ray Fosse, the strong-armed catcher whose career was upended when he was bowled over by Pete Rose at the 1970 All-Star Game, has died. He was 74.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in a major city in southern Taiwan left 46 people dead and at least 41 others injured, authorities said Thursday.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***