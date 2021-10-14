 Skip to main content
Bow-and-arrow attack believed to be act of terror; GOP's record cash haul; Adele's new album
Bow-and-arrow attack believed to be act of terror; GOP's record cash haul; Adele's new album

The clash of seasons continues with temperatures above average in the East and below average out West. That is about to change and CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Norway Attack

Police walk at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. 

Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small Norwegian town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. Norway's national security agency said the suspect's actions “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.”

The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud said during a news conference. He added that there were “complicated assessments related to the motive, and it will take time before this is clarified." He didn't elaborate on what was meant by being radicalized.

*** 

Election 2022 Fundraising

In this March 4, 2021, a bird flies near the U.S. Capitol dome at sunrise in Washington. 

Republicans report record fundraising for House campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in next year's midterm elections said Thursday it raised more than $105 million this year through September.

The record haul for the nine-month period marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. The group said it now has $65 million cash on hand, nearly triple what it had at this time four years ago.

“House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure," National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.

***

Music - Adele

Adele announced on Instagram that her “30” album will come out November 19. A new single, ‘Easy on Me,’ is being released on Friday. 

Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.

An initial single, “Easy on Me,” is coming out on Friday.

The British singer, who was divorced in 2019, said in a lengthy Instagram post that after “throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil,” she's feeling better.

“I'm ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote.

***

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Shatner Space Launch

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket latest space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

