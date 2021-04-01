Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers' efforts

“I think that gives us more motive to take care of our own,” Lee said. “We see everyone in our community as our own. It doesn’t have to be just Asians.”

In New York City, Teresa Ting, a 29-year-old Chinese American, started what has become the Main Street Patrol following an attack on another older Asian American woman in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in February.

“It literally could have been my mother had it been the wrong place, wrong time," Ting said of that attack.

She wanted to do something more than posting messages on social media and was happily surprised when people showed up to volunteer. The group has since organized volunteers to go out in parts of Flushing, a heavily Asian neighborhood, on weekend afternoons.

Volunteers travel in groups of three, and have an app to communicate with each other. Ting, who wants to expand to offer a chaperone service, said she wanted people to know how to get involved and tactics they could use.

“I think it’s very necessary, especially in the Asian community right now, just because a lot of the elders have a language barrier. They can’t speak or understand English," she said. “That’s why I feel a lot of hate crimes have been unreported.”