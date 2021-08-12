Canadian justice lawyer says Huawei CFO was dishonest

“Given that Huawei was Skycom, the activities of Skycom and Huawei posed an actual real risk to HSBC of violating US sanctions on Iran," he said.

Frater presented case law that says even if there is not a financial loss, fraud can still occur when an institution like HSBC is persuaded to continue to provide services it might have refused had it known all the facts.

In wrapping up his submission, Frater said he disagreed with Meng’s defense team that the case against her was unique, unprecedented and a legal stretch.

The defense will begin its arguments against the extradition Friday.

Meng, who attended court wearing an electronic monitoring device on her ankle, followed the proceedings through a translator.

The judge isn’t expected to rule on Meng’s extradition until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.

Meng’s lawyers have denied any dishonestly on her part. They also argue HSBC was not placed at any risk and the charges against her are politically motivated.

On Tuesday a Chinese court sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying.