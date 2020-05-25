Charitable runs, walks learn to adapt to crowd limits

The Pittsburgh Marathon’s “Run for A Reason” program generates around $1 million annually for 35 various nonprofits, most of them locally based. Though organizers offered refunds when the race weekend scheduled for early May was canceled, about 1,100 who signed up to run for charity stuck it out and completed their prescribed distance on their own.

“They still all got their medal and their shirt and their sunglasses,” said Allison Corbett, senior vice president for P3R, which helps organize most major road races around the city, including the marathon and half-marathon. “People are still excited to get the race swag that they earn. It all comes back to that sense of community.”

A sense that will be tested in the coming months and perhaps years as charities and those that support them deal with a new normal. Charity runners by the tens of thousands flood courses across the country each year. They run for their parents. Their siblings. Their friends. Themselves. Exercising and raising money for a cause close to them scratches two itches at once.

Training can be a slog, but the events themselves can be glorious. Trying to keep that energy going when the adrenaline rush that comes with lining up alongside others united for a common purpose will be difficult if social distancing rules remain in place for a long time.

“Nothing beats the in-person interaction,” said WORK executive director Vivien Luk. “We’re keeping an eye out on when we can (“Run Across Haiti”) again and doing it louder than before.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.