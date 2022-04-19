 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheers, fear over US transit mask ruling; migrant border crossings spike; Russia-Ukraine updates

Today is Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A nor'easter will bring rain to the major cities in the Northeast and snow to inland populations. Meanwhile, the West sees round after round of rain and mountain snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: US transit mask mandate; border crossings; UK's partygate

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Health & Fitness
AP

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

  • By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TERESA CRAWFORD - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge's ruling that ended the nation's federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was "a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health." The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Government & Politics
AP

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

  • By ADAM SCHRECK - Associated Press
  • Updated
Russia is attacking cities and towns in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland and pouring more forces into the country. It intensified assaults along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
Health & Fitness
AP

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

  • By BEN FOX - Associated Press
  • Updated
The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum. 

Johnson says sorry for partygate as critics prep censure bid
Government & Politics
AP

Johnson says sorry for partygate as critics prep censure bid

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered what he said is a "wholehearted" apology for attending illegal party during lockdown. But Johnson said Tuesday that he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that it simply "did not occur" to him that the gathering was a party. Last week Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer branded the apology "half-hearted" and "a joke" and urged Conservatives to jettison their leader.

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene's reelection run
National
AP

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene's reelection run

  • AP
  • Updated
A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state's office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge. Judge Amy Totenberg denied Greene's request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, saying Greene had failed to meet the "burden of persuasion." 

Expert: Cop pressed gun to Patrick Lyoya's head then fired
National
AP

Expert: Cop pressed gun to Patrick Lyoya's head then fired

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and ED WHITE - Associated Press
  • Updated
A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against the Black man's head when firing the fatal shot. That's the opinion of an expert who performed an independent autopsy on Patrick Lyoya. The results were announced Tuesday. Dr. Werner Spitz says he confirmed what was seen last week on video: Lyoya was shot in the back of the head in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. Attorney Ben Crump says the white officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop. Results of the official autopsy haven't been publicly released. State police are investigating the shooting.

AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
Government & Politics
AP

AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
The fiancée of former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Kimberly Guilfoyle, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Monday. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Guilfoyle spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers. The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony. An attorney representing Guilfoyle has previously stated that she has done nothing wrong and will answer truthfully to any of the committee's questions

NBA Playoffs roundup: Brunson, Kleber lead Mavericks past Jazz; series even at 1-1
Basketball
AP

NBA Playoffs roundup: Brunson, Kleber lead Mavericks past Jazz; series even at 1-1

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas' playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.

NHL Playoffs roundup: Samsonov, Capitals snap Colorado's 9-game win streak 3-2

NHL Playoffs roundup: Samsonov, Capitals snap Colorado's 9-game win streak 3-2

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington C…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Pope Francis reads his speech during the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Monday, April 18, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 19

Today in history: April 19

In 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died a week after suffering a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police van while h…

Today in sports history: April 19

Today in sports history: April 19

In 1991, Evander Holyfield retains the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over 42-year-old challenger George Foreman. See mo…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

