Cheney clings to post as Trump ups pressure; Biden dismisses McConnell threat; 4 dead in Miss. plane crash

Today is Thursday, May 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Rep. Liz Cheney is clinging to her GOP post as Trump, party line up behind heir apparent; President Biden reacts to Mitch McConnell's pledge to stop administration; and four killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home.
TOP STORIES
Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement
WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.
Unbowed, Cheney on Wednesday implored her GOP colleagues to pry themselves from a Trump “cult of personality," declaring that the party and even American democracy were at stake. “History is watching,” she said.
Trump issued a statement giving his “COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement” to Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney. Stefanik, a 36-year-old Trump loyalist who’s played an increasingly visible role within the GOP, responded quickly, highlighting his backing to colleagues who will decide her political future. Read more:
Biden dismisses McConnell's pledge to focus 'on stopping this new administration'
President Joe Biden responded on Wednesday to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's comment that "100%" of his focus is "on stopping this new administration," asserting that he had heard such threats from the Kentucky Republican before and worked through them.
When asked Wednesday whether he still thought he could work with McConnell after the Senate minority leader had committed to obstructing the new administration, Biden chuckled.
"Look, he said that in our last administration, (with former President) Barack (Obama, that) he was going to stop everything -- and I was able to get a lot done with him," Biden told reporters in the State Dining Room, following remarks touting the administration's new restaurant revitalization fund. Read more:
Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home
A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home's four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was en route to Hattiesburg, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of the Mississippi capital of Jackson, to investigate Tuesday's crash, which caused a fire, the agency said.
Authorities weren’t aware of any distress calls from the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 but have yet to review air traffic recordings, agency spokesman Peter Knudson said. He confirmed an investigator was being sent to the scene. Read more:
Some top headlines this morning: May 6
President Joe Biden will push the case for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan in the reliably Republican state of Louisiana — directly challenging GOP lawmakers who say that low taxes for corporations and the wealthy will fuel economic growth.
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican whose campaign for California governor has elicited angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community, said Wednesday that “I move on” when it comes to her critics.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
ATLANTA (AP) — The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who's charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reversed after a review panel found the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship on Wednesday, finally nailing a test flight of the rocketship that Elon Musk intends to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday allowed former reality TV star Josh Duggar to be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.
TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal year that ended in March jumped 86% on healthy sales of its Switch handheld machine as people stayed home due to the pandemic, turning to video games for entertainment.
SEATTLE (AP) — The clubhouse celebration that awaited John Means was more than 50 years in the making for the Baltimore Orioles and more like a playoff berth being clinched rather than a Wednesday win in May.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
