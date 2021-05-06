Cheney clings to post as Trump ups pressure; Biden dismisses McConnell threat; 4 dead in Miss. plane crash

Today is Thursday, May 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Rep. Liz Cheney is clinging to her GOP post as Trump, party line up behind heir apparent; President Biden reacts to Mitch McConnell's pledge to stop administration; and four killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.

Unbowed, Cheney on Wednesday implored her GOP colleagues to pry themselves from a Trump “cult of personality," declaring that the party and even American democracy were at stake. “History is watching,” she said.