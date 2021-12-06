 Skip to main content
China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics; remembering Bob Dole; plus more top news

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

OLY Beijing US

FILE - A police officer wearing a face mask and goggles to protect against COVID-19, stands near a poster of a skier on the wall at a train station in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. 

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said such a move would be an “outright political provocation,” but gave no details on how China would retaliate.

Obit Bob Dole Sidebars

FILE - Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., makes a speech to supporters as he announced his bid for the Republican nomination for president in Topeka, Kan., April 10, 1995. 

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party.

He embodied flinty determination to succeed.

Yet Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was most famous for the times he came up short.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Daily Life

A man swims in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Moscow temperatures on Sunday dropped to -5 C ( 23 F). 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 6

Today in history: Dec. 6

In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad…

Today in sports history: Dec. 6

Today in sports history: Dec. 6

In 1961, Syracuse running back Ernie Davis becomes the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy. See more sports moments from this date:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

