China blames US for 'stalemate' in relations, as talks begin

TIANJIN, China (AP) — China blamed the U.S. for what it called a “stalemate” in bilateral relations as high-level face-to-face talks began Monday in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng urged the U.S. “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The China-U.S. relationship is in a stalemate because some Americans portray China as an “imagined enemy,” Xinhua quoted Xie as telling U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

America's No. 2 diplomat is discussing the fraught relationship between the countries in separate meetings with Xie, who is in charge of U.S.-China relations, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a closed-off resort hotel in the city of Tianjin.

Sherman is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office six months ago. Relations between the countries deteriorated sharply under his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity, human rights and other issues.

In an interview Saturday, Wang accused the U.S. of adopting a superior attitude and using its strength to pressure other countries.