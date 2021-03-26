China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday denounced an agreement between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that underscores growing ties between Washington and the self-governing island democracy.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the pact violated U.S. commitments to China and called on the U.S. to "be cautious with its words and actions on Taiwan-related issues.” Hua also attacked support in Congress for a bill calling on Taiwan to be given status at the World Health Organization. Taiwan's seat at the U.N. was handed to China in 1971.

“”We urge the U.S. side to ... refrain from sending any wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces, and refrain from encouraging and inciting Taiwan to expand its so-called international space," Hua told reporters at a daily briefing.

The U.S. switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China in 1979 but maintains robust economic, political and military ties with the island. Those have grown stronger in recent years as China has upped its threats to use its massive military to annex the island of 24 million, a task Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said must not be left to future generations.