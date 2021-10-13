Colombian cop who ran squad vetted by DEA pleads guilty

As part of a plea agreement signed with Dávila-Bonilla, prosecutors appear to have conflated the two Liljebecks — an apparent mistake that's likely to be raised when Mosquera is sentenced in January. Mosquera, in his proffer, which was not signed by prosecutors, said that he did not provide any information concerning the identities of confidential DEA sources.

Prior to his arrest, Mosquera had steadily risen through the ranks of Colombia's national police, earning praise from his superiors along the way to becoming the head of a squad in Cali that worked hand in glove with U.S. law enforcement.

The DEA declined comment on the case.

DEA's program of vetted units was set up to help conduct investigations in foreign countries where drugs are sourced but where U.S. agents are guests and face more restrictions. They have carried out some of the world’s biggest busts and arrested hundreds of capos. Since its start in the late 1990s, the program has expanded to more than 20 countries, including Thailand and Kenya.

But a scathing U.S. Inspector General report this summer blasted the DEA’s leadership in Washington for failing to properly oversee its foreign law enforcement partners even in the aftermath of a string of well-publicized scandals.