Congress makes Juneteenth federal holiday; US West facing new, hot normal; US Open tees off today
Congress makes Juneteenth federal holiday; US West facing new, hot normal; US Open tees off today

Severe storms could bring some relief for the record heat which has been pushed into the Plains. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the temperature forecast.

Today is Thursday, June 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Juneteenth will become America's 12th federal holiday, a commemoration of the end of slavery; heat wave continues to scorch US West in what could become a new normal; and the US Open tees off today at Torrey Pines.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Congress Juneteenth

FILE- In this June 19, 2020, file photo, protesters chant as they march after a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. 

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

***

APTOPIX Western Heat Wave

A skateboarder is silhouetted as he jumps high at the skateboard park during sunset on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles.

Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal

PHOENIX (AP) — An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave brought more triple-digit temperatures Wednesday to a large swath of the U.S. West, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decades-long drought.

Phoenix, which is seeing some of the highest temperatures this week, tied a record for the second day in a row when it reached 115 degrees (46 Celsius) Wednesday and was expected to hit 117 (47 Celsius) each of the next two days, the National Weather Service said.

Scientists who study drought and climate change say that people living in the American West can expect to see more of the same in the coming years.

***

APTOPIX US Open Golf

A marshal overlooks the Pacific Ocean from the fifth green during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. 

A return to Torrey and prime time for US Open on West Coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The USGA is starting to escape that reputation of an East Coast bias for the U.S. Open.

The return to Torrey Pines for the 121st U.S. Open means another prime-time show along the Western seaboard, and that's happening with greater frequency for the U.S. Open.

It wasn't until the 48th edition of this national championship that it ventured farther west than Colorado, with Ben Hogan winning at Riviera in Los Angeles in 1948. That was the start of eight U.S. Opens in California over a span of 50 years.

The next 25 years include just as many U.S. Opens on the West Coast, which includes Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

***

Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is commemorating the end of slavery with a new federal holiday.

Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal
Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal

PHOENIX (AP) — An unusually early and long-lasting heat wave brought more triple-digit temperatures Wednesday to a large swath of the U.S. West, raising concerns that such extreme weather could become the new normal amid a decades-long drought.

A return to Torrey and prime time for US Open on West Coast
A return to Torrey and prime time for US Open on West Coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The USGA is starting to escape that reputation of an East Coast bias for the U.S. Open.

Biden abroad: Pitching America to welcoming if wary allies
Biden abroad: Pitching America to welcoming if wary allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent his first trip overseas highlighting a sharp break from his disruptive predecessor, selling that the United States was once more a reliable ally with a steady hand at the wheel. European allies welcomed the pitch — and even a longtime foe acknowledged it.

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House, with the backing of President Joe Biden, passed legislation Thursday to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq, a step supporters said was necessary for Congress to reassert its constitutional duty to weigh in on matters of war while detractors worried that it would embolden militia or terror groups operating in the region.

Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes
Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance as Islamic Republic votes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance as the country prepares to vote on Friday for a new president and diplomats press on with efforts to get both the U.S. and Tehran to reenter the accord.

Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder
Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man accused of speeding up and driving into a group of protesters in Minneapolis while he was drunk, killing one person, was charged Wednesday with intentional second-degree murder.

Brief, global internet outages blamed on software bug
Brief, global internet outages blamed on software bug

BOSTON (AP) — A software bug at a major network provider briefly knocked dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe offline during peak business hours in Asia.

Bipartisan infrastructure group swells to 21 senators
Bipartisan infrastructure group swells to 21 senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan senators’ group working on a $1 trillion infrastructure compromise more than doubled in size to 21 members Wednesday, a key threshold that gives momentum to their effort as President Joe Biden returns from overseas at a pivotal time for his big legislative priority.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

Rift on Communion policy as US Catholic bishops open meeting
Rift on Communion policy as US Catholic bishops open meeting

Divisions flared quickly on Wednesday as U.S. Catholic bishops opened a national meeting highlighted by a sensitive agenda item — whether to take initial steps toward a possible rebuke of politicians, including President Joe Biden, who receive Communion while supporting abortion rights.

Fed sees earlier time frame for rate hikes with inflation up
Fed sees earlier time frame for rate hikes with inflation up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest-rate policies that have helped fuel a swift rebound from the pandemic recession but have also coincided with rising inflation.

Hornets' LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year
Hornets' LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball thought he would become NBA Rookie of the Year long before he joined the league.

Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device
Eriksen to be fitted with implanted heart monitoring device

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Western Heat Wave

Stephanie Berry, a makeup artist, poses for a photo as bubbles fly over in the heat at Santa Monica Beach on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: June 17

Today in history: June 17

In 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

