Cop among 5 killed in N. Carolina shooting; Trump subpoena, new video highlight Jan. 6 hearing

A federal judge has ruled that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said Friday that the policy set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month can continue with limitations that he previously set. Those limitations say there can be no new applicants for DACA and that those who are already in the program can continue to be in it and renew their applications. It’s unclear when Hanen will give his final decision on the case, which is expected to end up again at the U.S. Supreme Court.