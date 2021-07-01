 Skip to main content
Cosby's release prompts fiery reactions; Tropical Storm Elsa forms; Phoenix Suns reach NBA Finals
alert special report

Cosby's release prompts fiery reactions; Tropical Storm Elsa forms; Phoenix Suns reach NBA Finals

Tropical storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic on the heels of a deadly heatwave. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Thursday, July 1, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: "Horrified" and "finally" were among the reactions after Bill Cosby's release from prison; the Atlantic's fifth named storm of the season forms; and the Phoenix Suns reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Bill Cosby

Comedian Bill Cosby, center, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, approach members of the media gathered outside Cosby's home in Elkins Park, Pa., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sex assault conviction. 

'Horrified' and 'finally'; reaction varies on Cosby release

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad,” ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, flashed the V-for-victory sign to a helicopter overhead as he trudged into his suburban Philadelphia home after serving nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

Reactions to Cosby's release ranged from horrified to celebratory. See the full story below.

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The storm is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Suns Clippers Basketball

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, center, hoists the trophy as he and his players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tears welled in Chris Paul's eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can't give up now.

Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title.

Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.

“I was on a don't-lose mission,” Paul said. “Just a lot of emotion. A lot of (things) going on.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to Wednesday's Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling overturning Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction, allowing him to be released from from prison:

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals
Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tears welled in Chris Paul's eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can't give up now.

Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — As the search for survivors of a Florida condo collapse enters its second week, rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday, in a visit many are hoping will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

Judge denies request to remove Britney Spears' father as her co-conservator
Judge denies request to remove Britney Spears' father as her co-conservator

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied on Wednesday a motion to remove Britney Spears' father from his role as a conservator of his daughter's $60 million estate.

Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities early Thursday ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday. He was 88.

NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom
NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA Board of Directors approved one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics Wednesday, clearing the way for nearly a half-million athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.

GOP embraces Trump during visit to Texas, border wall
GOP embraces Trump during visit to Texas, border wall

PHARR, Texas (AP) — Republican lawmakers traveled to Texas to cheer former President Donald Trump as he paid a visit to the southern border Wednesday and hammered the Biden administration for its immigration policies amid a decades-high spike in border crossings.

Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities.

17 hurt as illegal fireworks caches explodes in Los Angeles
17 hurt as illegal fireworks caches explodes in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and damaging cars, smashing windows in homes and injuring 17 people including police officers, authorities said.

Revised vote count shows Adams ahead in NYC mayoral primary
Revised vote count shows Adams ahead in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Revised vote counts in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary show Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintaining a thin lead, a day after a first attempt to report the results of a ranked choice voting analysis went disastrously wrong.

James Franco settles for $2.2M in school sex misconduct suit
James Franco settles for $2.2M in school sex misconduct suit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Franco and his co-defendants agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging he intimidated students at an acting and film school he founded into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations, court filings made public Wednesday showed.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX CWS Vanderbilt Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in the deciding Game 3 Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 1

Today in history: July 1

In 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania, and more events that happ…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

