COVID-19 linked to US pregnancy-related deaths; Pence's populist warning; Disney's price hikes

Today is Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 20
COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.
President Joe Biden has checked out the repair work underway at a Pennsylvania bridge that became a symbol of the nation’s troubled infrastructure when it collapsed nine months ago. Biden visited Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge on Thursday to showcase his administration's efforts to revitalize the nation’s roadways. Administration officials say the repair job, expected to be finished by December, was accelerated by passage of a bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed late last year. Biden will also hold an evening fundraiser in Philadelphia for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman with the midterm elections less than three weeks away.
Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The deposition Wednesday provided lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate the Republican ex-president about Carroll's assault allegations, as well as statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly. Trump has said the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.” A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition. Details on how the deposition went weren’t immediately disclosed.
A federal judge says former President Donald Trump signed legal documents after the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew were inaccurate. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter writes in an 18-page opinion issued Wednesday that emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman show efforts to submit false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the counting of the electoral vote on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge ordered the release of additional emails between Trump and Eastman to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”
Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow's forces have destroyed nearly a third of the country's power stations since Oct. 10. Thursday marked the start of a nationwide electricity conservation campaign, with the public asked to reduce power usage from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There could also be rolling blackouts.But Ukrainians are vowing to stand firm despite the attacks that threaten cuts in electricity, water and heat. They say they have stockpiled flashlights, candles and firewood, stored up canned goods and bottled water and have plenty of warm clothing.
An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and five siblings and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, Mast abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save her in keeping with their Christian beliefs.
An Arkansas teenager who is receiving hormone therapy says a state ban on such treatments could force he and his family to leave the sate. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Brandt testified Wednesday at the nation's first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children. Brandt said the hormone therapy he's received since 2020 has transformed his life and made him happier. Brandt, his mother and the other of another transgender child were among the final witnesses as the opponents of Arkansas' law wrapped up their case. The law was temporarily blocked by a federal judge last year.
Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to “choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.
Victoria Wade flew from the East Coast to Southern California earlier this month to go to Disneyland. On the day she was set to buy her ticket…
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her. The woman said Wednesday she had gone in and out of consciousness all night after sipping part of a fruity vodka drink Masterson had given her. She wept and had to briefly leave the witness stand when she testified that Masterson choked her at one point, and said she felt like she was going to die. Masterson, a former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show,” has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros got the jump on the New York Yankees. Now they’ll try to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series when All-Star lefty Framber Valdez pitches against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday night in Houston. It’s a day off in the NLCS, with the Padres and Phillies tied 1-all as their best-of-seven series shifts from San Diego to Philadelphia for three games beginning Friday night. Verlander recovered from a rocky start and struck out 11 over six strong innings to lead the Astros to a 4-2 victory in the ALCS opener. Yuli Gurriel launched a tiebreaking homer in the sixth. Chas McCormick and rookie Jeremy Peña also went deep for Houston.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Netflix employees staged a walkout from the company’s office-studio complex in Los Angeles in protest of a Netflix special in which comedian D…
In 2004, the Boston Red Sox rally past the New York Yankees to become first team to overcome 3-0 series deficit. See more sports moments from …
***