You have permission to edit this article.
'Critical moment' in Russia-Ukraine talks; remembering Meat Loaf; Adele's tearful announcement

Today is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Significant ice and snow are possible across the Carolinas, while southern Texas gets a taste of winter too. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Switzerland United States Russia Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shake hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, prior to their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. 

Russia: US to provide written responses on Ukraine next week

GENEVA (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the U.S. will provide written responses to Russian demands on Ukraine and NATO next week.

Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are meeting Friday in an attempt to avert another devastating conflict in Europe, as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Meat Loaf

Singer Meat Loaf performs in support of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at the football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. 

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.

The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Music Adele

FILE - Singer Adele performs onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. 

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact

LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

US and Russia try to lower temperature in Ukraine crisis
Government & Politics
US and Russia try to lower temperature in Ukraine crisis

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion.

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Obituaries
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact
Health & Fitness
Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact

LONDON (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine
Government & Politics
Biden issues new warning to Russia over invading Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine’s border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action.

Jury in federal trial in Floyd killing appears mostly white
National
Jury in federal trial in Floyd killing appears mostly white

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury of 18 people who appeared mostly white was picked Thursday for the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing, a case that the judge told potential jurors has “absolutely nothing” to do with race.

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill
Government & Politics
Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Parts of Southeast await a blast of snow, ice, freezing rain
National
Parts of Southeast await a blast of snow, ice, freezing rain

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Several schools have canceled classes in coastal areas of the Carolinas and Virginia and authorities are urging drivers to stay off potentially icy roads amid forecasts of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe
National
Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor looking into possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a special grand jury to aid the investigation.

Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka at Australian Open

Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Naomi Osaka didn’t make it to a much-anticipated fourth-round contest against top-ranked Ash Ba…

Bob Goalby, who won Masters after scorecard flub, dies at 92
Obituaries
Bob Goalby, who won Masters after scorecard flub, dies at 92

Bob Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff when Roberto De Vicenzo infamously signed for the wrong score, has died. He was 92.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Australian Open Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 21

Today in history: Jan. 21

In 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders, and more events that happened …

Today in sports history: Jan. 21

Today in sports history: Jan. 21

In 2010, Kobe Bryant becomes the 15th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points and the youngest to hit the milestone. See more spor…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

