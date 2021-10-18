Data shows ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured

The accident just a few miles offshore sent about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude into the water and then onto the sands of Huntington Beach and several other communities. While not as bad as initially feared, it has reignited the debate over offshore drilling in federal waters in the Pacific, where hundreds of miles of pipelines were installed decades ago.

A crack was found in the steel pipeline that sits exposed on the seafloor and is owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy. Video of the site showed the line’s concrete coating — meant to weigh it down to the seafloor — had broken off, suggesting it was hit by a large object such as an anchor.

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee held a meeting Monday in Orange County to hear about the spill's impact on wildlife and businesses. Dr. Michael Ziccardi, director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, said nearly 100 oiled birds were found, two-thirds of which died. Five mammals and more than a dozen fish were also recovered.