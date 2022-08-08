Dems' budget package heads to House; Biden to survey Kentucky flood damage; fragile Gaza cease-fire holds

Today is Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Flood alerts remain for the Southwest and central US as heat alerts remain for the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: August 8 In 1963, Britain’s “Great Train Robbery” took place as thieves made off with 2.6 million pounds in banknotes.

Today in sports history: Aug. 8 In 1984, Carl Lewis sets the Olympic record in the 200 meters with a 19.80 clocking. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...