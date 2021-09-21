 Skip to main content
Dems, GOP sprinting toward shutdown; Biden makes 1st UN address today; Burt Reynolds in bronze
Dems, GOP sprinting toward shutdown; Biden makes 1st UN address today; Burt Reynolds in bronze

Rain and humidity continue to hang over the Southeast. Cooler air is coming with a change of season. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Budget

In this Sept. 8, 2021 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters to discuss President Joe Biden's domestic agenda at the Capitol in Washington. 

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.

Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted.

All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate with stark opposition from Republicans.

Biden

President Joe Biden looks toward Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right of the President, and others, as he meets with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York. 

Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden planned to use his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to reassure other nations of American leadership on the global stage and call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

Biden, who arrived in New York on Monday evening to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of Tuesday's address, offered a full-throated endorsement of the body's relevance and ambition at a difficult moment in history.

The president, in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Guterres, returned to his mantra that “America is back" — a phrase that's become presidential shorthand meant to encapsulate his promise to take a dramatically different tack with allies than predecessor Donald Trump.

Burt Reynolds

Actress Loni Anderson, the former wife of the late actor Burt Reynolds, touches a memorial sculpture of Reynolds during an unveiling ceremony at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Reynolds died in 2018 at the age of 82. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plaque and a palm tree weren't enough to mark the swagger and star power of Burt Reynolds.

That's why a bronze bust, mustachioed of course, and sporting his “Smokey and the Bandit” cowboy hat, were unveiled on Monday, three years after his death.

“Anybody else want to touch him?” Loni Anderson, Reynolds' wife from 1988 to 1994, asked the small crowd that gathered around the sculpture after the unveiling at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 21

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in
Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

  • By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.

Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more
Biden aims to enlist allies in tackling climate, COVID, more

  • By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden planned to use his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to reassure other nations of American leadership on the global stage and call on allies to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority
Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

  • By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary.

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend

  • By CURT ANDERSON Associated Press
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — FBI agents and police Monday searched the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out on a cross-country road trip.

Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued

  • By JAMIE STENGLE Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state's near-total ban on the procedure to try making an early example of him by filing a lawsuit — and by Monday, two people obliged.

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO, ERIC GAY, ELLIOT SPAGAT and MARIA VERZA Associated Press
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The options remaining for thousands of Haitian migrants straddling the Mexico-Texas border are narrowing as the United States government ramps up to an expected six expulsion flights to Haiti Tuesday and Mexico began busing some away from the border.

George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID
George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Holliday, the Los Angeles plumber who shot grainy video of four white police officers beating Black motorist Rodney King in 1991, has died of complications of COVID-19, a friend said Monday.

Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite
Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plaque and a palm tree weren't enough to mark the swagger and star power of Burt Reynolds.

Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17
Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17

  • By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — While celebrating one of his four touchdowns, Aaron Jones lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his late father.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX White Sox Tigers Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Willi Castro, left, and Harold Castro, right, celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Detroit won 4-3. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

