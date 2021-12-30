 Skip to main content
Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks; Biden-Putin talks continue; plus more top news

Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The Southeast spring-like heat is not only breaking hundreds of temperature records, but also bringing more chances of severe weather for New Years. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Denver Shooting

Mourners gather outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left multiple people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and a few more people wounded. 

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks.

The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took place in less than an hour Monday at several locations around the metro area, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said Wednesday.

McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot through business or personal relationships, police have said. Four of those shot were attacked at tattoo shops. In addition to those killed, two other people were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

Biden Putin

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. Biden and Putin are scheduled to speak Thursday, Dec. 30, as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. 

Biden, Putin to hold call as Russia-Ukraine tension smolders

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis.

Ahead of Thursday's call, the White House indicated that Biden would make clear to Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Putin has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe.

But Biden will reiterate to Putin that for there to be “real progress” in talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters ahead of the call. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis.

NEW YORK (AP) — The British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club's annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bob Stoops and Oklahoma were winners together again, just like old times.

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Brazil Yemanja New Year

A devotee carries offerings for Yemanja to be sent out to sea during a ceremony honoring the deity celebrated by the African Yoruba religion, on Icarai beach in Niteroi, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers celebrate Yemanja, goddess of the sea, offering flowers and launching large and small boats into the ocean in exchange for blessings for the coming year. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 30

Today in history: Dec. 30

In 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before diss…

Today in sports history: Dec. 30

Today in sports history: Dec. 30

In 1973, the Miami Dolphins, behind 266 yards rushing, beat the Oakland Raiders 27-10 for an unprecedented third straight AFC title. See more …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

