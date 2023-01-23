Details emerge in California shooting that killed 10; Biden picks next chief of staff; Bengals beat Bills; 49ers stop Cowboys; and more

Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The suspect was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in the van that authorities say he used to flee after being prevented from attacking another dance hall. The mayor of Monterey Park said Tran may have frequented the dance hall he attacked. The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It dealt another blow to a community that has been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.