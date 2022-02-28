Dire warnings in landmark UN climate report; 'CODA' wins big at SAGs; it's deadline day for MLB

Today is Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A strong atmospheric river event is pushing into the Pacific Northwest, increasing the risk of flooding, damaging winds and even avalanches. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

THE LATEST FROM RUSSIA-UKRAINE

***

OTHER TOP STORIES

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

And after that watch out.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday if human-caused global warming isn’t limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways with some being “potentially irreversible.”

***

'CODA' takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game," the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith.

The ceremony, held Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on both TNT and TBS, was notably border-breaking, with historic wins for deaf actors, Korean stars and some of Hollywood's biggest names. It culminated with “CODA," Sian Heder's heartwarming Apple TV+ coming-of-age film featuring a trio of deaf actors in Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant, along with newcomer Emilia Jones, winning best ensemble. The film has been seen as a watershed moment for the deaf community in Hollywood.

***

MLB: It's deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations to end the lockout are extending to the limit.

Management says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday's negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

With that in mind, the sides are scheduled to meet starting at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual. This will be the eighth straight day of talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

***

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

