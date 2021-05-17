Dogged by Mideast, Blinken aims to revive US-Denmark ties

At a joint news conference with Blinken, Kofod rattled off a litany issues on which the Biden administration has reversed course from the Trump era to Denmark’s delight. Those included rejoining the Paris climate accord and World Health Organization and re-engaging with the UN Human Rights Council and the World Trade Organization.

Kofod had met less than a year ago with Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, amid lingering mistrust created by Trump’s desire to buy the Danish territory of Greenland and his cancellation of a state visit to Denmark in 2019 after his suggestions were flatly rejected.

“I am resolutely focused on today and tomorrow, not yesterday," Blinken said, adding that the United States would pursue “new partnerships” with Denmark and other countries on climate change and work more closely with like-minded nations to confront threats posed by an increasingly assertive Russia and China.

But, he said that: "Across the board, I think you've seen a few short months a determination by the United States to reinvigorate its alliances and partnerships and also our engagement with international institutions.” And, he appealed for Europeans to embrace the Biden administration's policy shifts. “Judge us not by what we say, but by what we do,” Blinken said.