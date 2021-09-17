 Skip to main content
DOJ reviewing transgender inmate policies; FDA debates booster shots today; Piers Morgan's TV deal
alert

DOJ reviewing transgender inmate policies; FDA debates booster shots today; Piers Morgan's TV deal

The remnants of former Hurricane Nicholas continue to slowly drift across the south, while an atmospheric river event sets up across the Northwest. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the Friday forecast.

Today is Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Minnesota Mosque Bombing

FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Emily Claire Hari (known as Michael Hari at the time of the photo), a militia leader convicted of master­minding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque.

Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections for transgender prisoners were rolled back in the Trump administration, The Associated Press has learned.

The federal Bureau of Prisons’ policies for transgender inmates were thrust into the spotlight this week after a leader of an Illinois anti-government militia group — who identifies as transgender — was sentenced to 53 years in prison for masterminding the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.

Virus Outbreak Employer Mandates OSHA

President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free. 

FDA's meeting on Covid-19 boosters may not provide an answer to all the questions, experts say

The US Food and Drug Administration is meeting Friday about Covid-19 vaccine boosters, but the long-awaited discussion may not yield an answer as to whether all vaccinated Americans will get a third dose, experts said.

"What I think we're going to hear from the FDA advisory committee is a go-ahead to boost people over the age probably of 60 because that's where the data is most solid," CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said. "The question is what does this mean for people who are younger, and do we need to start boosting them now?"

Three reports published Wednesday supporting the argument that people may need a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine over time are part of a batch of data that will be discussed by the FDA's vaccine advisers as it considers a request by Pfizer to approve a third, booster dose for most people six months after they get their first two doses of vaccine. - CNN

Britain Piers Morgan

British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia, the company said Thursday Sept. 16, 2021. 

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show in deal with News Corp

LONDON (AP) — British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia, the company said Thursday.

News Corp executive chair Rupert Murdoch said Morgan, 56, is “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire.” Murdoch added in a statement: “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling.”

The show is billed as the primetime draw on the new channel talkTV, expected to launch in the U.K. in early 2022. It will also air on the video streaming service FOX Nation in the U.S. and on Sky News Australia. Morgan said he would also become a columnist for The Sun and The New York Post.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 17

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era.

House Republican who voted to impeach Trump won't run again

One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol announced Thursday night he will not seek reelection in Ohio next year.

Lawyer charged in probe of Trump-Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor tasked with examining the U.S. government's investigation into Russian election interference charged a prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Thursday with making a false statement to the FBI five years ago.

COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In another ominous sign about the spread of the delta variant, Idaho public health leaders on Thursday expanded health care rationing statewide and individual hospital systems in Alaska and Montana have enacted similar crisis standards amid a spike in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police video shows a Florida woman who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van had an emotional fight with her boyfriend in a Utah tourist town before she vanished.

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

Chinese astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

BEIJING (AP) — A trio of Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after a 90-day stay aboard their nation’s first space station in China’s longest mission yet.

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show in deal with News Corp

LONDON (AP) — British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the U.S., Britain and Australia, the company said Thursday.

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.

'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' streaming seek Emmy Awards glory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The miniature statutes given at the Emmy Awards on Sunday can be an outsized boon to egos, careers and guessing games.

Hopkins converts 2nd chance, Washington beats Giants 30-29

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke and Dustin Hopkins made the most of their second chances.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Giants Washington Football

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs through a cloud of smoke as he takes the field during team introductions before the start of first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 17

Today in history: Sept. 17

In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam in Maryland, and more events that happened on this day in history.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

