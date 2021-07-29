Dressel wins 1st individual gold; Biden's latest vaccine push; Bob Odenkirk stable after collapse

Today is Thursday, July 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: U.S. swimming star Caeleb Dressel soaks up his first individual gold medal in Tokyo; President Biden to announce new vaccination rules for federal workers; and "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapsing on set.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel climbed atop the lane rope, a look of wonder in his eyes. He gazed all around the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, eager to soak up every last moment of something he’s never done before.

Win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

The most dominant swimmer of the post-Michael Phelps era filled in the last hole on his resume, winning a gold all by himself with two furious laps of the pool Thursday.

***

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers