‘Dune’ is a dream for Villeneuve, Chalamet, sequel or no

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” was always envisioned as two films. But even if the sequel is anything but a certainty, it’s already been a “dream” for the Canadian director and his star Timothée Chalamet.

“Simply put, this was the honor of a lifetime for me,” Chalamet said Friday at the Venice Film Festival. “I hope we get to do a second one. It would be a dream...(but) it’s already been a dream come true.”

Chalamet, Villeneuve, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem all gathered to discuss the film at a news conference before its world premiere Friday night on the Lido. It is not debuting as part of the competition slate, but it is one of the most anticipated films of the year after a lengthy delay in release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on Herbert’s 1965 science fiction classic, “Dune” is a heroic tale of a rising duke, intergalactic power struggles, a precious spice and lethal spaceworms and it has both inspired and bested some of the best filmmakers. Chalamet plays the young hero, Paul Atreides, who is being groomed to lead when his family learns that they are to rule and protect the hostile desert planet Arrakis, home to the universe’s most valuable resource.