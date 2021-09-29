Egypt leader, Biden adviser hold talks on regional tensions

El-Sissi’s office said in a statement the talks also addressed efforts to revive peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians amid rising tensions between the Jewish state and the Hamas militant group.

The region has seen an increase in fighting in recent weeks, with tensions fueled by Israeli settlement construction and heightened militant activity in the northern West Bank.

Egypt has long played a role as mediator between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. El-Sissi’s government brokered a cease-fire after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas erupted in May.

The statement said the talks also touched on the situation in Libya as the chaos-wrecked North African nation heads toward elections late this year.

The U.S., Egypt and other Western nations are pushing for holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya as scheduled on Dec. 24, hoping the vote will end a decade-long chaos in the oil-rich nation.

El-Sissi and Sullivan also discussed a decade-long dispute over a massive dam Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the Nile River.