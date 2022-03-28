Elon Musk says he has Covid for a second time, but he is feeling relatively well.

In a tweet early Monday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX said he "supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms."

He previously tested positive for Covid in November 2020, before a vaccine was available, leading him to quarantine during a launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket.

Musk has raised many questions about public health policy involving Covid since the disease was first discovered. But he has said he supports vaccination, even if he doesn't believe the shots should be mandated.

"To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal," he tweeted back in April of last year.

When he was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in December he told the magazine he and his family were vaccinated. People who are vaccinated generally come down with less serious cases of the disease, and the majority of people who die from Covid are unvaccinated.

In his tweet Monday, Musk questioned whether some of the current variants of Covid should still be considered Covid-19, a number assigned to the virus because it was first discovered in 2019.

"How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?" he asked.

