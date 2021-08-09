Energy stocks lead major indexes lower in early US trading

China has canceled airline flights as it tries to stop a rash of outbreaks. Australia's two most populous states have told the public to stay home except to go to work or for a handful of other reasons.

“The right question for everyone to be asking, including financial market participants, is when lockdowns will come to other economies,” Carl B. Weinberg of High Frequency Economics said in a report. “This is central bankers’ worst nightmare coming true.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.3% to 7,100.82 and the DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.1% to 15,743.00. The CAC 40 in Paris was little changed at 6,815.40.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index rose 0.2% and the Dow added 0.4% after the Labor Department reported employees added 943,000 workers in July, well above forecasts, and wages rose. The S&P 500 ended up 0.9% for the week.

Economists said the report will give the Federal Reserve another reason to reduce bond purchases that inject money into the financial system.

The Nasdaq fell 0.4% to 14,835.76.