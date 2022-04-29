'Epic' fire danger in dry, windy Southwest; Corden leaving 'Late Late show'; NFL Draft recap

Today is Friday, April 29, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Low humidity and very windy conditions will contribute to the fire threat. Ahead of the fire threat, we are tracking a low-pressure system that brings a risk of severe weather to the Midwest. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, April 29
Ukraine’s leader has accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Thursday's attack shattered the city’s fragile sense of normality. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said overnight that Ukraine’s forces were holding off Russia’s attempted advance in the south and east, as attempts continued to secure safe passage for besieged residents in the devastated city of Mariupol. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building. The mayor said one body has been found in the rubble of the Kyiv attack Thursday. The eastern industrial heartland in the Donbas remains the focus of Moscow's war.
A prominent lawmaker says Sri Lanka’s president has agreed to replace his older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country’s economic crisis. Lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament. Sirisena, who was president before Rajapaksa, was a governing party lawmaker before defecting earlier this month along with nearly 40 other legislators. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and has announced it is suspending payments on its foreign loans. Protesters who have crowded the streets since March hold Rajapaksa and his family responsible for the crisis.
Thousands of firefighters have continued to slow the advance of destructive wildfires in the Southwest. But they're bracing for the return of the same dangerous conditions Friday that sparked and spread the wind-fueled blazes a week ago. At least 166 residences have been destroyed in one rural county in northeast New Mexico since the biggest U.S. fire started racing through small towns northeast of Santa Fe last Friday. Winds gusting up to 50 mph are forecast Friday in the drought-stricken region. Fire behavior experts say it's a recipe for disaster where timber the size of a 4-by-4 piece of lumber has a fuel moisture drier than kiln-dried wood.
The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led House now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. He's expected to sign it within days. The bill was immediately challenged in court by abortion rights advocates. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a similar law in Texas to stand.
Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The company said Friday it will let people request that more types of information be removed from search results. These include personal contact information like phone numbers and email and physical addresses. The new policy also allows the removal of other information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials. The company said in a statement that open access to information is vital, “but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private."
Elon Musk has sold more than 4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13. The world’s richest man tweeted that no further sales of Tesla shares are planned. Most of the sales took place on Tuesday, when Tesla shares closed down 12%. Analysts said Tesla investors fear Musk will be distracted by Twitter and less engaged in running the electric car company.
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden announced his decision during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015. In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.” In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road. Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.
In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks. So, naturally, the next five choices were on offense. And those kept coming: right through No. 12. And the theme throughout the first 20 picks was to get guys who could catch the ball — including Philadelphia acquiring standout A.J. Brown from the Titans, and Arizona getting veteran Marquise Brown from the Ravens.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1986, Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners. See more spor…
***