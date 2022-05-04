EU calls for total ban on Russian oil; Trump-endorsed Vance wins in Ohio; plus more top headlines

Today is Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Another day of severe storms for the Central US as the Southwest finally sees slight relief from the fire weather. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
The European Union’s leader has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Russia’s largest bank Sberbank and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system. Von der Leyen was addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday. She called on the EU’s member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.
Russian forces have unleashed artillery fire on towns in eastern Ukraine, killing and wounding dozens of civilians, and began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol. Scores of people were evacuated from the steelworks after enduring weeks of shelling against the city’s last pocket of resistance. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region says Russian attacks left 21 dead on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities in almost a month. Thanks to the evacuation effort over the weekend, 101 people emerged from the bunkers under Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks. U.N. and Ukrainian officials are hoping to organize more evacuations if the security situation allows it. The EU leader meanwhile called on the 27-nation bloc to ban Russian oil imports.
“Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has won Ohio’s contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary, buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement in a race widely seen as an early test of the former president’s hold on his party. Vance’s win ends an exceptionally bitter and expensive primary contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. And it marks a major victory for Trump, who has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line. Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, will take on Ohio's incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the general election after both secured their parties' nominations.
As women in the United States find themselves on the verge of possibly losing the constitutional right to access abortion services, courts in other parts of the world, including in many historically conservative societies, have moved in the opposite direction. In February, Colombia’s Constitutional Court legalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy. It was Latin America’s latest shift toward legalization and the conservative country’s most significant opening to abortion access ever. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, appears ready to move the country in the opposite direction by scrapping a right enshrined in the constitution for nearly 50 years.
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill signed Tuesday takes effect immediately with the governor’s signature, effectively ending abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied an emergency request that the new law be temporarily halted. But abortion rights advocates who sued say they're still optimistic the court will grant them relief. The measure prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant.
President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years. In remarks Wednesday, Biden will stress how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government’s balance sheet. A White House official previewed the speech on condition of anonymity. The Treasury Department estimates that this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion. That decrease marks an improvement from initial forecasts and would likely put the annual deficit below $1.3 trillion.
A a psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence, including sexual violence, she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The psychologist told jurors Tuesday at Depp’s libel trial that there is corroboration of many of the instances of abuse, including apologies and admissions made by Depp to Heard. Hughes is the first witness to take the stand on Heard's behalf in the four-week trial after Depp rested his case earlier in the day. Depp sued for libel after Heard wrote a newspaper op-ed piece on her experience with domestic violence.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has won his 2,000th game, becoming the 12th skipper in major league history to reach the milestone and the first Black man to do it. The benchmark victory came in Houston’s 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners and comes more than 29 years after he collected his first win on April 6, 1993, in San Francisco’s 2-1 victory over St. Louis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
MORNING LISTEN
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
