EU, US reach deal to end Airbus-Boeing trade dispute

Airbus, which is headquartered in France but also has centers in Germany and Spain, welcomed the agreement.

“This will provide the basis to create a level playing field which we have advocated for since the start of this dispute. It will also avoid lose-lose tariffs that are only adding to the many challenges that our industry faces,” an Airbus spokesperson said in a statement.

France's finance and European affairs ministers also hailed the deal.

"We are now going to be able to focus on finally putting these differences behind us, and to define the conditions for fair competition on a global scale to support the aerospace sector, which is strategic for both Europe and the United States," they said in a joint statement.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier described it as “an important signal for trans-Atlantic cooperation and the new beginning in trans-Atlantic relations.”

“We need fewer, and not more, tariffs, because tariffs ultimately cause damage on both sides of the Atlantic,” Altmaier said in a statement. “Today’s agreement is above all a great relief for the German exporters that had special tariffs imposed.”