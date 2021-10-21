 Skip to main content
Family attorney says remains likely Brian Laundrie's; Trump launches 'Truth Social'; NFL and 'race-norming'
Family attorney says remains likely Brian Laundrie's; Trump launches 'Truth Social'; NFL and 'race-norming'

Atmospheric river brings much needed drought relief to the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows which areas will see the most drought relief.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Missing Traveler

North Port, Fla., police officers block the entrance to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in North Port, Fla. Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie and potential human remains were found in a Florida wilderness park during a search for clues in the slaying of Gabby Petito. 

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN.

Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN's Chris Cuomo that "the probability is strong, that it is Brian's remains" found by the FBI.

The discovery comes amid an exhaustive search for Laundrie as authorities try to piece together what happened to 22-year-old Petito-- who was found dead by strangulation after traveling around the western US in a white van this summer and was later reported missing.

Capitol Breach Trump

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. 

Trump announces launch of his very own social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

NFL Concussion Settlement

Lawyers for the NFL and retired players filed proposed changes to the $1 billion concussion settlement on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, to remove race-norming in dementia testing, which made it more difficult for Black players to qualify for payments.

NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.

The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of “race-norming,” a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it last year. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.

The Black retirees will now have the chance to have their tests rescored or, in some cases, seek a new round of cognitive testing, according to the settlement, details of which were first reported in The New York Times on Wednesday.

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 21

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN.

Trump announces launch of his very own social media site
NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan
Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — In an abrupt change, the White House is floating new plans to pay for parts of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social services and climate change package, shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates though also adding a new billionaires' tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans.

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms
House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

US marks 200M COVID-19 shots shared with world
US marks 200M COVID-19 shots shared with world

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world, the White House announced. The Biden administration aims to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use, which critics say diverts doses from those who are in greater need around the world.

Alabama man faces 2nd execution date this year for killing
Alabama man faces 2nd execution date this year for killing

An Alabama man who avoided execution in February is scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the 1991 killing of a woman taken at gunpoint from an ATM location and shot in a cemetery.

Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS
Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers 9-2 for 3-1 lead in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999.

Astros' Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead
Astros' Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead

BOSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez lost his perfect game in the fifth inning and then bounced the next pitch off the batter's leg.

NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement
NFL, players agree to end 'race-norming' in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Samaritans Sukkot

Members of the ancient Samaritan community attend the pilgrimage for the holiday of the Tabernacles or Sukkot at the religion's holiest site on the top of Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank town of Nablus, early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 21

Today in history: Oct. 21

In 1967, tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters began two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and more events that happened on th…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

